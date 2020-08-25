Fort Collins Teen Named 2020 Davidson Fellow Scholarship Winner

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship Program has announced Alyssa Keirn of Fort Collins as a 2020 scholarship winner for her project, Solar-Powered Ozone and UVC-Based Decontaminator.

Alyssa has developed and produced a portable solar-powered device to decontaminate a variety of bacteria from foods and utensils in areas with limited access to cleaning methods and electricity. Additionally, Alyssa is one of 20 students nationwide to be recognized as a scholarship winner.

“I am honored to be a part of the Davidson Fellows’ community,” said Alyssa. “I hope to use this opportunity to further my multidisciplinary research and interest in engineering,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa’s device combines UVC light and ozone gas in an aluminum chamber to kill bacteria. The device has reduced multiple types of bacteria on the surface of products from potatoes and kale to eggs and eating utensils by over 99 percent.

Alyssa plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall studying electrical engineering and computer science. The 2020 Davidson Fellows will be honored during a virtual reception held on Wednesday, September 30.

“We are proud to announce the 2020 Davidson Fellows Scholarship recipients and applaud them for their hard work and achievement in their fields of study,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute. “By being awarded this recognition, these students have shown immense skill and work ethic, and they should be commended as they continue their education and research journeys while continuing to work to solve some of the world’s most vexing problems,” Bob said.

For more information about the 2020 Davidson Fellows, please visit www.DavidsonGifted.org/Fellows-Scholarship