Family Center/La Familia Receives $50,000 Grant

The Family Center/La Familia has received a $50,000 grant from Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation to provide wrap-around services to 250 individuals and create a leadership committee to launch an immigrant resource center.

The Family Center/La Familia (TFC/LF) currently works with diverse families to provide high-quality childcare and services that emphasize cultural attunement within the Latinx community. Additionally, funding from the grant will aid in supporting immigrant communities in achieving stable housing as well as consultation for other entities on how to better serve the population impacted by COVDID-19.

“We are extremely excited to be the recipient of Delta Dental’s benevolent fund,” said Gloria Kat, Executive Director for TFC/LF. “This is the time to end health and social disparities in our community and release the burden of inequity from our families by providing them with barrier-free access to services, not only during these difficult times but as a long-term solution,” Gloria said.

Over 80% of families helped by this program are Spanish-speaking Latinx immigrants experiencing high COVID-19 rates among their workforce. Additionally, the economic impact COVID-19 has had on job loss has disproportionately effected the immigrant community regardless of access to government-supported relief.

“Now more than ever, we value the importance of one’s overall health,” said Adeeb Khan, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility & Executive Director, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation. “It is important to reinforce resources, especially now as so many organizations have stood-up to adapt and deliver new solutions for community members,” Adeeb said.

For more information regarding The Family Center/La Familia, visit: https://thefamilycenterfc.org