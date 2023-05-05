Fourth-annual NoCo Time Trials scheduled for May 6

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Platte River Power Authority (Platte River) will host and sponsor the NoCo Time Trials, a solar and battery model car competition for middle school students from the public power utility’s service area and the surrounding region. The goals of the event are to support science, technology, engineering, and math education in the region, introduce students to the same noncarbon energy technologies being pursued by Platte River and spark interest in electrical energy education and careers.

Approximately 200 students comprising nearly 90 teams are expected to compete for top honors in five award categories. In honor of Platte River’s 50th year in operations, the utility is debuting a scholarship program through the launch of an earmarked stipend for two students. Platte River’s CEO and General Manager Jason Frisbie will announce the scholarship recipients during opening remarks.

Jason Frisbie shares how this event “serves to inspire and encourage students to pursue education and careers in energy, particularly during this transformative time in the electric utility industry.”

Platte River Power Authority

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit, community-owned public power utility that generates and delivers safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy and services to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, Colorado, for delivery to their utility customers.