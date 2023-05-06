United Way Seeks Applicants for Board of Directors

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

United Way of Larimer County

Are you looking to get more involved with our local community, work alongside passionate community members and leaders, and make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families across Larimer County? If the answer is YES, we invite you to apply to serve on United Way of Larimer County’s Board of Directors or one of our board committees!

For over 60 years, United Way of Larimer County has tackled issues that matter most to our community. Community needs change over time, which is why UWLC encourages nimble and innovative responses to challenges faced by the people who live, work, learn and play here. UWLC has priorities in youth & education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence. We are seeking candidates who are committed to helping us navigate the next chapter of our work, as we prioritize equity, narrow and deepen our focus across Larimer County, and champion new and innovative approaches to meeting community needs.

The approximate time commitment, depending on the role on the board, is 5-7 hours per month. Committee member time commitment varies but is typically 2-4 hours per month. We strongly encourage applicants who identify as Black, Indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, or from other historically excluded groups. If you feel your skills, experiences, and more importantly, your passions align with our mission, we encourage you to apply. Together, we can create a Larimer United where everyone in our community has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

If you would like more information, please attend an informal meet and greet with our CEO, Deirdre Sullivan, and the chair of our Board of Directors, Kelly McBartlett. No RSVP needed – we invite you to come as you are and learn more about this opportunity to get involved with our local community!

Monday, May 1, from 5:30-6:30p at Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Loveland campus (2500 E 1st St, Loveland)

Tuesday, May 2, from 8-9a at Coffee on the Rocks in Estes Park (510 Moraine Ave)

For our 2023 Board of Directors and board-directed committee application, we welcome receiving your information in the method you are most comfortable with. You will be able to submit your application as a fillable form, a written document, a video, or any combination thereof. More information is available at www.uwaylc.org/joinourboard/