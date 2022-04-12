Free Emergency Preparedness Event and Resource Fair

The Larimer Long-Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Red Cross will host a Free Emergency Preparedness Event on April 16 from 9 am -1 pm at the Poudre Fire Authority Training Center located at 3400 W Vine Dr, Fort Collins.

Floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent and can be devastating to our loved ones, homes, and communities. Build confidence by learning simple steps you can take now, to help prepare and protect your family.

All activities, supplies, and services are FREE! Attendees will be offered preparedness classes for children in grades K-5, Hands-Only CPR and Stop the Bleed Training, Home Fire Safety Classes, and the opportunity to sign up for Free Smoke Alarm Installation. The first 50 attendees will receive a Free Basic Survival Supplies Kit! Light Refreshments and Snacks will be offered.

Information is presented by Poudre Fire Authority, Red Cross, Serve 68, Larimer Office of Emergency Management, LETA, United Way, United Policyholders, Lutheran Disaster Response, Larimer County Assessor, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Larimer County Building Dept.

For the event information visit redcross.org/local/colorado.html. The Larimer Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) helps to provide coordination between fire & flood survivors throughout Larimer County and available long-term assistance to those individuals affected by these events of 2020-2021.

The mission of the LTRG is to address the unmet needs of those without the resources to rebuild their homes and their lives. The LTRG consists of community organizations in Larimer County that provide assistance to residents affected by the costly fires and flooding through spiritual, emotional, physical, and financial resources regardless of race, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation, or religious preference.

The LTRG is not intended to be a standing agency but rather an umbrella organization of existing agencies and individuals working to provide for the recovery of those impacted by the recent Larimer County fires and floods, and to help the community prepare for similar events that may continue to affect us.