Today’s Weather: 4/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be be partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 29 46 52 18 Berthoud 2 46 55 21 Fort Collins 8 44 53 21 Greeley 25 46 53 19 Laporte 9 43 51 22 Livermore 14 32 26 11 Loveland 4 47 55 21 Red Feather Lakes 13 22 29 13 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 27 35 33 17 Wellington 14 41 55 19 Windsor 11 46 54 19 *As of April 12, 2022 7:45am