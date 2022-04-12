Today’s Weather: 4/12/22

April 12, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be be partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 29 46 52 18
Berthoud 2 46 55 21
Fort Collins 8 44 53 21
Greeley 25 46 53 19
Laporte 9 43 51 22
Livermore 14 32 26 11
Loveland 4 47 55 21
Red Feather Lakes 13 22 29 13
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 27 35 33 17
Wellington 14 41 55 19
Windsor 11 46 54 19
*As of April 12, 2022 7:45am

