Today’s Weather: 4/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 53F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be be partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|29
|46
|52
|18
|Berthoud
|2
|46
|55
|21
|Fort Collins
|8
|44
|53
|21
|Greeley
|25
|46
|53
|19
|Laporte
|9
|43
|51
|22
|Livermore
|14
|32
|26
|11
|Loveland
|4
|47
|55
|21
|Red Feather Lakes
|13
|22
|29
|13
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|27
|35
|33
|17
|Wellington
|14
|41
|55
|19
|Windsor
|11
|46
|54
|19
|*As of April 12, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment