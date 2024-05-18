Free Wood Mulch Available to City of Fort Collins Residents on June 8

The City of Fort Collins Forestry Division will provide free wood mulch to residents of the Fort Collins community on Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1380 Hoffman Mill Road.

Loading assistance will be provided onsite by City personnel using a front-end loader. Visitors should bring their own open-top vehicle or trailer and will be responsible for covering their loads upon departure from the facility. Please note, this offer is not available to commercial businesses.

Access to enter the event will only be permitted from northbound Lemay Avenue. Long lines and wait times should be expected. To exit the event, visitors must make a right turn from Poudre River Drive to northbound Lemay Avenue.

If you are unable to attend the Free Mulch Day event, two self-load sites are available throughout the year at Timberline Recycling Center and Gardens on Spring Creek.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/forestry or call 970-221-6660.