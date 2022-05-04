Happening in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

May/June 2022

Eyestone Elementary School Field Day presents “Better Together – Community Strong!” May 20, 2022, 8:30AM to 2:20PM. This special day of fun activities will feature 15 beach-themed event stations: food trucks and an obstacle course. Businesses can get involved by volunteering to run a station, make a $100+ donation to pay for the bouncy house and the obstacle course, or donate goody bags for all the students. You can also donate all the above! The deadline for sponsorships is May 6. Contact Sandy Fetzer at sfetzer@psdschools.org or call 970.443.1316.

The annual Fishing Derby is set to be held May 21 from 8 AM – 12 Noon at the Wellington Village Ponds on the East side of Wellington by the Disc Golf Course. Kids below 15 years can participate. There will be free fishing rods for the first 120 kids. Educational materials were provided by Colorado Parks & Wildlife and the Wellington Fire District.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will host the monthly Networking Breakfast at Sparge Brewery. Mike Patterson, Interim Fire Chief for the Wellington Fire Prevention District will speak at 7:30 AM. He will update everyone about the Fire District; talk about risk assessment and wildfire prevention.

May 5, 2022, is Election Day for the Wellington Fire Department. Information is at this link: wfpd.org. Be sure to get out and vote! Polling Place is at Station 16 8130 Third Street in Wellington.

May 12th, The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be held at Zions Church, 8322 2nd St. Food, fun, and networking with fellow Chamber Meetings will begin at 5 PM.

Sage Homes will host the Boys & Girls Club Annual Open House Saturday, May 7 from 9 AM to 12 Noon at 8445 3rd St in Wellington. This event will include food, games, Meet the Staff opportunities, and a special address by newly elected Wellington Mayor, Calar Chaussee. Come have fun with the local government!

The very active Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce presents the monthly WOW meeting. Women of Wellington will hear from Sarah Monares of the Monares Collective LLC as she speaks about Calming the Chaos and Creating space for what really matters. This group will meet at 6 PM on May 18 at Meridian Trust FCU 8205 Wellington Blvd.

Planning is well underway for the annual Wellington Brew Fest on June 4, 2022. BEER FOR A CAUSE. Profits from Wellington Brewfest will benefit the Wellington Main Street Program. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, the Wellington Main Street Program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity. Tickets go on sale May 1 at noon!

Rich Eifert, owner of Sparge Brewery wasn’t satisfied with a one-day Spargetober Fest in 2021 so this year, events are scattered throughout the year. Here’s the schedule

May 21 – Music Festival

July 23 – Food Truck Rally and Craft Fair

August 6 – Fundo Bike Ride and Family Festival

September 17 – 5K Run/Walk

All events are sponsored by Sparge Brewery; Watch this link for Vendor Information: spargebrew.com/events-and-food-trucks

Wellington’s 4th of July celebration is coming up fast. Registration is now open for parade entries and vendors. 2022 Fourth of July Vendor Pre-Registration Form OPEN NOW! Vendors interested in pre-registering for the 2022 4th of July Festival may complete the form at: wellingtonmainstreet.org