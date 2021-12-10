Northern Colorado Remembers Jessica Ann Nash

Jessica Ann Nash, 46, of Wellington, CO, arrived at her eternal resting place on December 1, 2021.

Jess resided with her husband Neil Nash and their three sons, Brandon, Matthew, and Nathan.

Jessica Ann Alderman was born to Kathy Kinsey and Bob Alderman on December 8th, 1974 in Denver, CO.

She spent much of her childhood making fond memories with her brother Jeremy in Aurora, and then Lakewood, graduating from Lakewood High School in 1994.

After graduation, Jess sought to pursue a career in Early Childhood Education and attended Red Rocks Community College.

After her intense but valiant battle against Cancer, Jess took her last breath on Earth,

December 1st at 12:46 am, peacefully at home.

