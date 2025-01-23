High Winds Fuel Late-Night Fire Near Horsetooth Reservoir, Prompting Multi-Agency Response

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A 2nd alarm structure fire broke out late Wednesday night near Horsetooth Reservoir, prompting a swift response from the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and partnering agencies. The fire, located in the 2300 block of W County Rd 38E, engulfed two manufactured homes and several outbuildings. All occupants are believed to have safely evacuated, with one individual treated for smoke inhalation.

2300 block of W County Rd 38E (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Quick Action Amid Dangerous Conditions

At 9:56 p.m., PFA received reports of a rapidly spreading fire that started in a manufactured home and began igniting nearby trees. By 10:01 p.m., PFA Engine 4 arrived on the scene and launched an offensive attack to combat the fire and locate potential occupants. Firefighters successfully assisted one individual in evacuating the area, and UCHealth ambulance crews evaluated the person for smoke inhalation.

High winds exacerbated the situation, forcing firefighters to shift to a defensive strategy as flames spread to multiple structures. Crews battled the fire from outside the buildings, working to contain the blaze and prevent further damage.

2300 block of W County Rd 38E (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Fire Under Control Within the Hour

Despite the challenging conditions, firefighters managed to call “knockdown” on the fire at 10:49 p.m., marking a significant step in controlling the situation.

2300 block of W County Rd 38E (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Investigation Underway

A PFA investigator remains on the scene to determine the fire’s cause. The collaborative response included critical support from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, UCHealth, and Xcel Energy.

Community Safety Reminder

This incident serves as a reminder to Northern Colorado residents to review fire safety plans and remain vigilant, especially during high-wind conditions that can accelerate the spread of flames.

Stay updated with breaking local news and safety updates by visiting northfortynews.com.