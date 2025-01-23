Detectives Seek Public’s Help to Solve Death of 22 Month Old Brooklyn Digesualdo

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

In January 2000, a heartbreaking tragedy struck the Northern Colorado community when 22-month-old Brooklyn Digesualdo died under suspicious circumstances. Now, more than two decades later, Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) detectives are determined to uncover the truth and bring closure to Brooklyn’s family.

Brooklyn Digesualdo (Graphic Courtesy Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

On January 22, 2000, Brooklyn was left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Miguel Sirio, at their home in unincorporated Frederick, Colorado, while her mother ran an errand. According to Sirio, Brooklyn reportedly fell off a bed while he was out of the room, and shortly after, he found her unresponsive.

Brooklyn was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Denver but tragically passed away. Despite extensive medical evaluations, her cause of death was never determined, and detectives suspect foul play in this case.

WCSO Cold Case Detective Byron Kastilahn is now calling on the community for assistance in piecing together what happened to Brooklyn. Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with Miguel Sirio, who was last known to be homeless in the Denver area.

If you have any information about Miguel Sirio’s whereabouts or details regarding Brooklyn Digesualdo’s death, you are urged to come forward. Tips can be shared through the WCSO tip line at (970) 304-6464 or via email at [email protected].

The Northern Colorado community has the opportunity to help bring answers to Brooklyn’s family, who have waited far too long for justice. Let’s come together to ensure her story isn’t forgotten.

For more information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and its ongoing cases, visit their official website.

Note: All charges are allegations, and individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

