Holiday Lights Will Sparkle in Downtown Fort Collins on Friday, November 1

The annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony is set to kick off the holidays in Old Town Square on Friday, November 1 when the light display will illuminate for the first time this season.

Live music will be performed on the stage in Old Town Square from 5:30-7 p.m., with a short ceremony taking place at 6:30 p.m. before the lights turn on.

“The activation of the holiday lights is one of my favorite activities to be involved in every year,” says Parks Director Mike Calhoon. “The event is always full of joy and anticipation, and it showcases not only the beautiful downtown we all get to enjoy, but also the investment and hard work of our staff and community partners.”

Street Closures and Business Access

New this year, Walnut St. and the 200 block of Linden St. (between Walnut St. and Jefferson St.) will be closed to all vehicle and bicycle traffic ahead of the event.

From 3-8:30 p.m., Walnut St. and Linden St. will transform into a pedestrian-only zone where businesses have been invited to set up activities and retail sales along their frontage of the street. Community members are encouraged to arrive early to shop and dine before the lighting ceremony.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Mountain Ave. closures will also take effect. Closures will include eastbound Mountain Ave. from College Ave. to Remington St, and westbound from the crosswalk near the parking garage to College Ave. Access to the Old Town Parking Garage on Mountain Ave. will remain open.

Event Location and Parking

The holiday lighting ceremony occurs on the stage in Old Town Square, with lights turning on throughout Downtown Fort Collins. Event attendees should expect a high volume of both vehicle and pedestrian traffic before and after the event.

Parking garages are located at the following locations:

209 E. Mountain Ave. (Old Town Garage)

120 N. Mason St. (Civic Center)

165 Chestnut St. (Firehouse Alley)

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to use public transportation (MAX), which runs until 10 p.m., or walk or bike to the event. Extra bike racks will be available on the north side of Walnut St.

Additional Information

The downtown holiday lights are installed each year as part of a collaborative effort between the City’s Parks Department, the Downtown Development Authority, and contract partner SavATree, LLC, who help to install and remove the lights from more than 334 trees in the downtown core.

The installation of the holiday lights begins in September and takes about six weeks to complete. There are more than 65,000 individual lights placed in trees throughout Old Town, which will be illuminated each evening from November 1 through February 14, 2025.

For more information on street closures, business participation, and details of the lighting ceremony, visit fcgov.com/downtown-holiday-lights.