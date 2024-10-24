Suspect Barricades Himself After Nearly Running Over Deputy in Larimer County

A local man has been arrested after nearly running over a deputy, driving into a patrol car, and then barricading himself inside a Berthoud barn.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on October 23, 2024, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop near Eisenhower Boulevard and Sculptor Drive in Loveland. A white 2018 Buick Encore sped past and nearly struck the deputy, who was standing outside the stopped vehicle. A Loveland Police officer tried to stop the Buick, but it continued driving recklessly and eluded officers.

Around 4:30 a.m., the vehicle was located at 1st Street and S Taft Avenue in Loveland. An LCSO deputy tried to contact the driver, later identified as Terrick Wilkins (DOB 05/17/04) of Johnstown. However, Wilkins sped away and turned off the vehicle’s headlights.

Law enforcement pursued as the suspect traveled on Highway 402 and south on I-25 at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour. The Buick exited onto Highway 56 in Berthoud and drove into a park-and-ride lot, where it struck an LCSO cruiser. Wilkins continued eluding and began traveling the wrong way onto I-25 (southbound onto the northbound exit ramp).

Deputies used a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) to stop the vehicle. Wilkins exited the Buick, then ran through a field and onto private property in the 4300 block of Weld County Road 44.

An adult female passenger was also in the vehicle. She remained at the scene and was released.

Deputies began searching the area and determined that the suspect was barricaded in a barn.

The LCSO All Hazards/Crisis Response team responded to help safely resolve the situation. They deployed a drone as part of the search efforts and located Wilkins hiding inside.

Around 9:50 a.m., he surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and then was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Wilkins faces the following charges:

Vehicular Eluding (F5)

Second Degree Criminal Trespass – Agricultural Land (F5)

Attempted Vehicular Assault (F6)

Obstructing a Peace Officer (M2)

Resisting Arrest (M2)

Careless Driving – Failed to Yield to Stationary Vehicle (Traffic Offense)

Driving Vehicle with License Revoked (Traffic Offense)

Failure to Display Vehicle Head Lamps (Traffic Offense)

Speeding – 40+ mph over (Traffic Offense)

No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

“This suspect came within inches of taking our deputy’s life, then endangered our community by driving recklessly to get away. This complete disregard for public safety is unacceptable,” said LCSO Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. “I’m beyond relieved that nobody got hurt today. Offenders need to be held accountable for their actions, or this cycle of danger will just continue.”

Colorado’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see a stationary vehicle with its hazard lights on. The law was enacted to protect emergency responders and people with disabled vehicles on the roadside.

All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.