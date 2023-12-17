Home for the Holidays Food Drive at HWY34 RV: Drive Away Hunger 

HWY34 RV has announced the launch of its Home for the Holidays Food Drive, a charitable initiative aimed at supporting Weld Food Bank and making a positive impact on local families in need. From now until December 31st, anyone who brings a donation to HWY34RV will receive a 25% discount on any parts, service, or accessories purchase.

“We believe in giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season. The Home for the Holidays Food Drive is our way of partnering with our customers to support Weld Food Bank and make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate,” said Jeff Taylor, owner of HWY 34 RV.

Weld Food Bank plays a crucial role in the community, providing essential support to families facing food insecurity. The Home for the Holidays Food Drive is an opportunity for HWY 34 RV customers and the community at large to come together and make a difference during the holiday season.

HWY 34 RV encourages participants to bring nonperishable food items to contribute to the food drive. The donated items will go directly to Weld Food Bank, helping to ensure that families in need have access to nutritious meals during the holiday season.

About HWY34RV

HWY34 RV is a locally-owned and operated full-service RV Sales & Service center. We carry Class A and Class C RVs, Travel Trailers, and Fifth Wheel Trailers by high-quality companies including Coachmen, Jayco, Shasta, Phoenix, and Starcraft. Located in Greeley, Colo., HWY34 RV offers customized financing options that are designed for each customer’s needs. Browse the current inventory at hwy34rv.com/all-inventory. For more information about HWY34 RV, visit hwy34rv.com or call (970) 576-3125.

About Weld Food Bank

Weld Food Bank, a 501(C)(3) non-profit, is dedicated to alleviating hunger in Weld County. As an independent organization, we provide over 12.4 million pounds of food annually, addressing critical needs with compassion. Proudly part of Feeding America, we contribute to the nationwide effort, serving all 50 states and providing 4 billion meals each year through a vast network of food banks and pantries.