House of Worship Vandalized, Investigators Seeking Information 

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the community for information about vandalism that occurred overnight at a house of worship.

On the morning of September 27, 2023, deputies received information that an unknown suspect had spray-painted the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berthoud. A vehicle parked at a house across the street was also spray-painted overnight. The graffiti depicted anti-Mormon sentiments as well as phallic images and obscene language.

“Defacing sacred spaces is a heinous act. This is a place that’s deeply meaningful for people in our community, and violating the sanctity of any spiritual home is unacceptable,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We will not tolerate this kind of hate in Larimer County. Our investigations team is working diligently to find out who did this.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

