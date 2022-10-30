Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.

“This is our largest fundraising event of the year,” said Frank Sherman, owner of The Human Bean. “We are so proud of how hard our staff works to put this event together and proud of our customers who always come out to support cancer fighters in our community. Together we are making a difference.”

As part of the Coffee for a Cure event, representatives from Banner Health and UCHealth served as guest baristas at each location, which gave customers the opportunity to ask questions and as well as make cash donations.

Additionally, Human Bean Northern Colorado sold a limited-edition pack exclusively for Coffee for a Cure day to help raise even more funds. The pack included an acrylic mug filled with chocolate-covered espresso beans, a free drink voucher, and an exclusive sticker.

On Saturday, October 22, Human Bean Northern Colorado proudly presented a check to UCHealth Foundation for $37,316.56 during the Colorado State University football game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in Northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean and its community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

