Human Relations Commission Now Accepting Award Nominations

The City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission (HRC) is now accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards.

For more than four decades, the Human Relations Awards have recognized individuals and organizations that work to build an equitable and inclusive Fort Collins. Nominations are accepted in three different categories:

Individual Award

Youth Award

Organization/Team Award

Award recipients will be selected by the Human Relations Commission members recognizing the ways nominees advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion and help build a community where all can thrive.

Criteria for nominees include (but are not limited to):

Advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community

Positively impacts an underrepresented population in the community

Serves as a role model by motivating others to effect positive change in underserved communities

Advances the goal of making Fort Collins a safe and welcoming community for all

Individuals and organizations that have been Award recipients in the last four years are not eligible for this year’s award in the same category. However, they are eligible to be nominated in a different award category. Although there is not residency requirement, the impact of the nominee’s work should be focused on Fort Collins and/or Larimer County.

Nomination forms are available in Spanish and English at www.fcgov.com/hra, and must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.