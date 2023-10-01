New Women’s Care Capabilities Available for NOCO 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Banner Health Complex Family Planning Program now offered in Greeley

Where do women in Northern Colorado go when they experience a complication with difficult intrauterine device (IUD) and other contraceptive insertion and removal, complex contraception counseling, miscarriage management and high-risk or life-threatening pregnancy counseling and management? Until now, they had to travel to Denver.

Beginning this month, Banner Health offers women in Northern Colorado even more advanced care through their Complex Family Planning Program offered at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. This sub-specialty of reproductive care is not offered anywhere else in the region.

“Before, we had to transfer patients to Denver for specialized needs, but now we can support complicated cases and challenging situations with care close to home,” the Medical Director of Women’s Services at Banner in Northern Colorado, James Summers, DO, said.

According to Dr. Summers, the needs addressed through a Complex Family Planning Program are unfortunately common so it’s important women in Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding areas know that Banner can help. And help goes beyond just treating an issue to providing counseling and care before, during, and after treatment as well.

“It’s about what’s good for women,” Summers said. “I think this is a practice that’s going to grow pretty quickly.”

Interested patients can contact the Greeley clinic by calling (970) 810-6353 to ask questions and set up appointments.

About Banner North Colorado Medical Center

Banner North Colorado Medical Center is a fully accredited, private, nonprofit facility licensed in Greeley, Colorado, owned by Banner Health, a nonprofit healthcare system with 33 hospitals in six states. It serves as a regional medical center offering a comprehensive scope of community-based and specialty health care services for southern Wyoming, western Nebraska, western Kansas, and northeastern Colorado. It offers Emergency care, cancer care, heart care, orthopedics, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, pediatrics, rehabilitation, intensive care, lab and medical imaging, and medical air transport. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/ncmc.