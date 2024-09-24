Jobs of Hope to Host 2024 Fundraising Gala “Hope Unlocked” on October 17th

Jobs of Hope has announced its annual fundraising gala, “Hope Unlocked,” taking place on Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoe’s Café and Events in Greeley.

This event will gather community members, supporters, and advocates to help restore hope and transform the lives of individuals involved in the justice system.

Attendees will enjoy a meaningful evening, complete with dinner, an inspiring motivational program, and fun opportunities to support the life-changing work of Jobs of Hope. Tickets are available now, and all proceeds go towards furthering the organization’s mission of breaking the cycles of poverty, incarceration, and violence.

Why Hope Unlocked Matters

Jobs of Hope is dedicated to providing support to individuals transitioning out of the justice system, addressing their needs through education, employment, healthcare, housing, and family relationships. The program employs a holistic, values-based approach, offering intensive, nonjudgmental case management to help participants transform their attitudes, beliefs, and outlook on life.

By empowering these individuals to rebuild their lives, Jobs of Hope not only benefits them but also helps reduce crime, recidivism, and the associated costs on the community and criminal justice system. The organization’s motto, “The only time we look down on a brother is when we’re helping him back up,” encapsulates its commitment to uplifting those who need a second chance.

Event Details

– What: Hope Unlocked: Jobs of Hope 2024 Fundraising Gala

– When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

For more information, please visit www.jobsofhope.org