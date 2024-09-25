Pregnant, Black Coloradans Twice as Likely to Die Than Overall Population

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

September is Health Literacy Month, and a Denver-based group is working to help health professionals break a persistent pattern of discrimination linked to high disparities in maternal death rates.

Danyelle Gilbert, CU Nursing alumna and a member of the Colorado Council of Black Nurses, points to research showing that between 2016 and 2020, nearly all pregnancy-related deaths of Black women could have been prevented through timely interventions – at the patient, provider or system level.

“That report specifically found that discrimination played a role in over half of pregnancy-associated deaths. And approximately 90% of those pregnancy-related deaths were identified as preventable,” she said.

Black women in Colorado are twice as likely to die – during their pregnancy, or within one year of giving birth – than the state’s overall pregnant population. The leading cause of maternal death overall is self-harm and unintentional overdose. But for Black women, the number one cause of death is heart failure.

Gilbert added that common forms of discrimination facing Black women include simply being dismissed, or not being taken seriously, by health care providers. She says their pain and symptoms are routinely minimized, and there are delays in their care.

“They may face a lack of shared decision making, and poor communication from their health care provider. They just don’t feel educated, they are not able to make informed decisions. And all of that is leading to negative health outcomes,” she continued.

Gilbert recalls one Black woman experiencing contractions who was turned away to fill out paperwork, even though her information was already on file, and ended up giving birth in a hallway. She said health professionals can do better, in terms of showing patients they are valued.

“And when we value someone, we pour life into them. So when caring for a Black woman, see her. Empathize with her, connect with her. Feel her pain, her joys, her cries. Hear her, because she is both strong and fragile,” she added.