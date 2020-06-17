June Timnath Town Council Updates

6/9/20 Meeting

Approving the Annual Road Maintenance Program Budget

Council approved the town’s annual road maintenance program, specifically patching, crack sealing and seal coating town-maintained roadways.

Amending the Municipal Code Regarding the Use of Permissible Fireworks

Council approved an ordinance amending the town’s current fireworks prohibition to allow residents to possess and use most of the same permissible fireworks that are currently legal under state law. The town will continue to ban the use of wheels, explosive auto alarms, snakes, glow worms, and cigarette loads. All sales of fireworks in the town would remain prohibited.

Amending the Town’s Parking Regulations

Council amended parking restrictions within the town limits to allow for parking signs to be posted and enforced. This also allows the town to regulate parking in alleys and to prohibit parking for certain purposes.

Amending the Town’s Municipal Code Regarding Pet Licensing

The town partners with the Larimer Humane Society to provide care, licensing, protection and control for animals in Timnath. Council voted to remove a reference in the municipal code regarding services for cats and chickens that the Humane Society does not provide. The Humane Society does not offer to license cats or issue permits for chickens. However, licensing requirements will remain in effect for dog owners.

Amending the Code Regarding Mandatory Alcohol Compliance Training and Regulations for Outdoor Consumption Areas

Council approved an ordinance requiring all persons selling, serving, or dispensing alcohol to be certified in an alcohol compliance training program. This ordinance also adds regulations for outdoor areas where alcohol is sold, distributed, or consumed, now requiring that this space is enclosed by a temporary or permanent fence or barrier to prevent alcoholic beverages from leaving the area.