Larimer County Announces Information Sessions About Carter Lake Future Road and Site Improvements

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is inviting the community to attend a public information session on planned Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) road and other site improvements at Carter Lake in Loveland. The proposed improvements to existing roads and parking areas at Carter Lake include:
- Big Thompson Campground – paving to create a new day-use area
- Quarry Area – construct a new overflow parking area
- Constructing a new auxiliary road lane on N. CR 31 into new Quarry and Big Thompson Day Use areas
- Eagle Campground – paving parking lot, main access road
- North Pines Campground – paving parking lot, main access road
An in-person open house on Wednesday, February 7 and a virtual webinar on Thursday, February 8 are planned from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. each evening. All community members are welcome to attend; no registration is required. Each meeting will present the same information.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
The in-person open house will be located at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Office, 1800 S. CR 31, Loveland. Open house info stations will be set up for information gathering and discussion.
The virtual webinar will feature a short presentation overview of the construction project, goals, and objectives. An open Q & A session will allow attendees to chat their questions or provide comments. The meeting will be recorded and can be viewed later. To join the Zoom webinar on Feb. 8: http://larimer-org.zoom.us/
An engagement webpage is available to get informed about the project construction timeline, renderings, and map. Community members can provide feedback or leave questions for the planning staff via a comment forum on the project webpage at https://lcconnects.
The public meetings and website provide opportunities for community members to meet staff, view project renderings, and provide feedback or ask questions. Information collected from the community will help guide recreation and future operational management at Carter Lake, a 1,100-acre reservoir surrounded by 1,000 acres of public land. Popular recreation includes fishing, sailing, water skiing, camping, picnicking, swimming, scuba diving, and rock climbing. The reservoir is jointly operated by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District who manage water levels for irrigation, municipal, and industry use. Larimer County manages recreation.
For more information, please visit www.larimer.gov/
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ mission is to connect people, nature, and place. Since 1954, Larimer County has acquired and conserved a vast network of public and private lands. Today, thirteen public properties are available for recreational access and enjoyment, and over 56,000 acres of land within its boundaries have been conserved. For more information, visit larimer.gov/naturalresources
Be the first to comment