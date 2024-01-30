Larimer County Announces Information Sessions About Carter Lake Future Road and Site Improvements

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is inviting the community to attend a public information session on planned Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) road and other site improvements at Carter Lake in Loveland. The proposed improvements to existing roads and parking areas at Carter Lake include:

Big Thompson Campground – paving to create a new day-use area

Quarry Area – construct a new overflow parking area

Constructing a new auxiliary road lane on N. CR 31 into new Quarry and Big Thompson Day Use areas

Eagle Campground – paving parking lot, main access road

North Pines Campground – paving parking lot, main access road

An in-person open house on Wednesday, February 7 and a virtual webinar on Thursday, February 8 are planned from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. each evening. All community members are welcome to attend; no registration is required. Each meeting will present the same information.

The in-person open house will be located at the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Office, 1800 S. CR 31, Loveland. Open house info stations will be set up for information gathering and discussion.

The virtual webinar will feature a short presentation overview of the construction project, goals, and objectives. An open Q & A session will allow attendees to chat their questions or provide comments. The meeting will be recorded and can be viewed later. To join the Zoom webinar on Feb. 8: http://larimer-org.zoom.us/ j/91568813430?pwd= QXdYSXREQVk4SU5POFNTbU54NkRGUT 09

An engagement webpage is available to get informed about the project construction timeline, renderings, and map. Community members can provide feedback or leave questions for the planning staff via a comment forum on the project webpage at https://lcconnects. mysocialpinpoint.com/carter- lake