Poudre Libraries Seeks New Board of Trustees Member

Poudre River Public Library District seeks a motivated and engaged community member who wants to make a meaningful impact by serving on its Board of Trustees. The seven-member volunteer Library Board governs the District, including guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget.

Applications open on Monday, January 22, 2024. The deadline to apply online or in person is noon on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Library Trustees are advocates for the public library and its fundamental tenets, including intellectual freedom, the right to read, privacy and confidentiality, and free and equal access. Trustees are committed to providing exceptional library service for a growing and changing community.

Fort Collins City Councilmembers and Larimer County Board of Commissioners will appoint and ratify one individual to fill the 4-year term opening. The appointee has the opportunity to serve an additional four years. The Board of Trustees plans to seat the new member at their April 8, 2024 regular meeting.

How to Apply

Community members interested in applying for the position can complete an online application, download and print a paper copy, or pick up a printed application at the library. Applications may be subject to the Colorado Open Records Act and should not be considered confidential.

To apply online or download an application, visit www.PoudreLibraries.org/board.

Printed applications can be picked up and returned at any Poudre Libraries location during open hours: • Council Tree Library, 2733 Council Tree Ave., Suite 200

Harmony Library, 4616 S. Shields St.

Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St.

Administration Center, 301 E. Olive St.

Applicants must be willing to commit time and energy to the work of the District and the Board. To qualify for a Board of Trustees position:

Be a resident within the Library District’s legal service boundary areas.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Agree to attend monthly board meetings (in person or virtual).

Agree to attend an annual board strategic planning meeting.

Additional information on the Library District and the role of a Library Trustee is available at www.PoudreLibraries.org/board.

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 210,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins and a robust Community Outreach department, the District is dedicated to meeting diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of its growing area.

For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.