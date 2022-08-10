Today’s Weather: 8/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 96F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies. Low 63F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|69
|95
|61
|Berthoud
|2
|69
|95
|62
|Fort Collins
|0
|66
|96
|63
|Greeley
|0
|66
|96
|63
|Laporte
|0
|66
|94
|63
|Livermore
|6
|67
|91
|59
|Loveland
|3
|71
|95
|63
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|57
|80
|55
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|63
|94
|63
|Wellington
|0
|66
|94
|60
|Windsor
|2
|66
|96
|61
|*As of August 10, 2022 7:45am
