Larimer County Clerk & Recorder Starts New Recording Notification Service for County Residents

A new notification service for Larimer County residents who record documents has started.

Recording Activity Notification [RAN] is an electronic notification service that allows Larimer County residents to create and receive an email alert notification when a document is recorded in their name. This new service is provided by the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder free of charge.

Tina Harris, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder, is adding this valuable service for residents as a level of security but encourages all of us to remain diligent. “This service is intended to notify you of potential activity occurrences, but it alone cannot ensure you are protected from fraud. I urge all residents to take proactive measures to mitigate against fraudulent activity,” said Larimer County Clerk Tina Harris.

Residents may register for the RAN service by visiting the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder webpage at: larimer.gov/recording. The user then enters a personal, business, or trust name that they wish to monitor in a format of the name that is most likely to be used to record documents. The RAN service will only recognize the exact name format that is entered, and because names can contain multiple variations, submitting additional notification requests to account for these variations is permitted.

For more information about RAN, go to: larimer.gov/ran, or call (970)-498-7860.