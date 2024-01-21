From Bullying to Business Owner, North Co Teen’s School Switch Leads to Entrepreneurial Success

Johnstown, Colorado, teen and budding entrepreneur Ethan Anderson switched to online learning after having difficulty in a brick-and-mortar school due to distractions from being bullied and feeling like he didn’t fit in.

Since switching to Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) in 9th grade, Ethan found his rhythm and educational community and never looked back. He has since accomplished feats ranging from being a school ambassador and mentor, getting college credits through the school’s concurrent enrollment program, working while getting his high school education, and launching two businesses.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Now 18, Ethan has graduated early and runs his businesses from home.

His outdoor movie night rental company, Summer Vibes Rentals, provides clients with a large inflatable screen, A/V support, seating, and the option to add-on concessions privately in their backyard, in community parks, or for larger public celebrations and festivals.

Ethan also recently launched a nutrition supplement business to support clients’ nutrition goals via protein shakes, teas, and coffees.

From teachers who worked with his schedule to planning out his assignments and watching recordings of classes when his business had conflicting bookings, Ethan shares that “PPOS helped me balance my work and education… they have a pathway program where you can get a whole class credit just for working and concurrent enrollment with a community college which is a great option for students who want to go to college but may not have the option.”

As a recent early graduate, Ethan is now prioritizing the growth of his businesses in Northern Colorado and hopes to have a storefront for his nutrition supplements soon. Ethan is open to media interviews and hopes other teens or young entrepreneurs looking for an alternative learning environment consider Pikes Peak Online School.