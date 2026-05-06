Larimer County Expands Fire Restrictions Through May 26

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High wildfire risk prompts countywide limits on open flames and combustible devices

Larimer County officials have enacted expanded fire restrictions across unincorporated areas, citing extremely high wildfire risk driven by dry conditions, wind, and above-normal temperatures.

Community Message

The Larimer County Board of Commissioners approved the restrictions on May 5 following a recommendation from the Sheriff’s Office. The updated rules take effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 6 and will remain in place through May 26.

The restrictions apply to all climate zones in unincorporated Larimer County, including areas below 6,000 feet, between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, and above 9,000 feet. Residents can view a real-time map of affected zones at Larimer County interactive fire restriction map.

Under the updated rules, several common fire-related activities are now prohibited. These include all open fires, even those in permanent fire pits or fireplaces designed for outdoor use. Charcoal, wood, and pellet grills are also banned, along with smoking in open spaces such as trails, parks, and natural areas. The use of combustible or incendiary devices—including items like exploding targets or sky lanterns—is not allowed.

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Operating engines without proper spark arrest devices is also restricted, reflecting the heightened risk of ignition in dry vegetation.

Some activities remain permitted. Indoor fireplaces and wood stoves may still be used, along with gas or liquid-fueled grills and camping stoves. Authorized burn permits and official forest management burns are also exempt.

County officials emphasize that most wildfires are human-caused and urge residents to take extra precautions during this period of elevated risk. Violations of the restrictions may result in fines.

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Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office; Larimer County Board of County Commissioners