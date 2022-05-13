Larimer County Lifts Fire Restrictions

On recommendation from the Larimer County Sheriff, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners at their regular Administrative Matters meeting on May 10 let the current fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County that were put in place on April 27 end on May 11, at 6 pm.

The restrictions were originally put in place because of above-normal temperatures, and windy dry conditions. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Director Justin Whitesell felt comfortable lifting the restrictions for now. In the meantime, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Office will be keeping a close watch on conditions and return with an update.

Larimer County residents and visitors are still urged to exercise caution with all combustible materials.