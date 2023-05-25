Larimer County Loveland Campus Building Closed Due to Public Safety Threat

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On May 22, in response to a bomb threat, the Larimer County Loveland Campus was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. A thorough investigation by local law enforcement agencies determined that the bomb threat was illegitimate and there was no imminent danger to the public or the building. During regular business hours, the Larimer County Loveland Campus will be reopened tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23.

At approximately 9:03 am on May 22, a Larimer County employee received a bomb threat from a client receiving services at the building. The appropriate authorities were immediately contacted and activated the necessary safety protocols. As a result, the building was evacuated, and the area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of all individuals present.

Multiple agencies coordinated with the Loveland Police Department to respond to the incident. After an exhaustive search found no evidence of any explosive devices or hazardous materials.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and professional response demonstrated by Loveland Police, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, and Thompson Valley EMS in addressing the recent bomb threat at the Larimer County Loveland Campus. Their commitment to public safety and tireless efforts to rapidly assess and resolve the situation is commendable. Their expertise and dedication ensured the safety of our community and our staff. We extend our deepest appreciation to the men and women of these organizations for their unwavering commitment to protecting our residents and maintaining peace in our community,” said Larimer County Manager Lorenda Volker.

More information about the incident can be found in a news release from the Loveland Police Department at loveland.org.