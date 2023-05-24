Bas Bleu Announces GRACE: The Final Mainstage Production of Company’s 30th Season

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins has announced the final mainstage production of its 30th Season, GRACE, by renowned Irish writer and award-winning director Mick Gordon and the world-renowned philosopher A.C. Grayling.

Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view that puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he decides to become a priest. A powerful, moving, intelligent family drama, GRACE asks urgent questions about science and religion, rational integrity, and human love – the mind versus the soul.

Produced internationally and Off-Broadway with Lynn Redgrave, GRACE features Kate. Reiter as the eternally questioning Grace, the go-to lecturer for debunking all things divine, and Mike Robinson as Tony, her tolerant and humorous husband. Also featured are Josh Shirt as Tom, their beloved son and lawyer turned Anglican priest, and Tabitha Tyree as Ruth, Tom’s keenly intelligent girlfriend, who is anguished and appalled by the family trauma and fire-breathing righteousness of Grace. The play will be directed by Eva Wright, who co-founded Bas Bleu with Wendy Ishii. The production team includes inventive costume designer Sue Sutton, award-winning lighting designer Brian Miller, striking set design by soon-to-be CSU graduate Doster Chastain, prop design by the always clever and inventive Alyssa Moss, and sound design magic by Alexandra Flurry.

Called “impassioned, with a fine ferocity” by the New York Times, GRACE will be presented June 09th thru the 25th at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street at Willow Street in Fort Collins. Performances begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and at 2:30 pm for the Sunday matinees. Friday, June 09th is a pay-what-you-will/preview performance.