Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Data Breaches

Barbara EJ Bennett | Chief Scambuster, Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

There are three recent data breaches I wanted to alert you about. Here is what is known at this time.

XFINITY Data Breach

A data breach at one of Xfinity’s (and other companies’) software providers (Citrix) may have exposed some customers’ usernames, hashed passwords, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, dates of birth, and/or secret questions and answers. XFINITY ACTION: Requesting all customers to change their password and recommends enrolling in two-factor or multi-factor authentication. In addition, you might consider putting fraud alerts or freezing your credit cards with the three consumer reporting agencies (Experian, Equifax, and Transunion.) Please watch your banking and credit card activities closely to ensure protection against fraudulent transactions.

CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) CONTRACTOR (MAXIMUS FEDERAL SERVICES) Data Breach

Maximus Federal Services is a contactor for CMS experienced a data breach that may have impacted some Medicare enrollees. CMS has sent out letters to those who might have been impacted and will be sending out new Medicare numbers and cards to those impacted. If you have received a new card, start using it on December 29 and destroy the old card. This breach did not affect all enrollees.

23andME DNA accounts Data Breach

Scammers used usernames and passwords that were used on 23andMe accounts in addition to being used on other websites that were previously compromised or otherwise available. The breach was not within 23andMe systems. The scammer then accessed information from DA Relatives profiles, Family Tree and Family Tree Profiles. 23andMe ACTION: They emailed all customers and any impacted customers about the breach. They also will require all new and existing customers to reset their passwords and log in with two-step verification.

As always, be very vigilant with bank and credit card activities for any fraudulent activities. Stay safe, and check out our website for more information.

Have a wonderful holiday season and new year!