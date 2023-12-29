Fort Collins Police Investigate Fatal Auto vs. E-Scooter Collision

On December 21, 2023, at approximately 8:56 pm, Fort Collins Police Services were notified of a motor vehicle collision in the 2100 block of South Taft Hill Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male in the roadway with serious injuries. The male was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies, where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. Due to this being a fatal collision, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to take over the investigation.

So far, the investigation has revealed that a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a black 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue, was traveling northbound on Taft Hill Road when it struck the adult male riding an e-scooter in the bicycle lane. The Nissan Rogue did not remain at the scene and was last seen leaving northbound on S. Taft Hill Road at West Prospect. There will be damage to the front of this vehicle. “We need our community’s help in identifying the involved vehicle and driver,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team. “Leaving the scene of any crash is a violation of Colorado law, and one involving death is especially egregious. Our thoughts go out to those in our community affected by this tragedy.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Both directions of Taft Hill Rd. were closed from Valley Forge Ave. to Stuart St. for approximately six hours while investigators processed the scene. Fort Collins Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have a video that captured the events of this crash or the involved vehicle and who has not already spoken to the police to contact Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.