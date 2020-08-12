Library Grant Supports Homebound Senior Services

The Loveland Public Library has received a grant to expand its services in aiding homebound seniors most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the $18,500 grant comes from the nationwide appropriation of the $2 trillion federal CARES act. The library applied for the grant through the Larimer County Department of Human Services who will reimburse the coss of expanding the library’s services on a monthly basis.

“Older people in the Loveland community have been deeply affected by COVID-19,” said Library Director Diane Lapierre. “They wisely follow the public health advice to remain in their homes as much as possible, so we have to step up our efforts to provide services to them,” Diane said.

The grant allows Loveland Public Library to increase staff time by ten additional hours per week to serve seniors within their homes. Additionally, the grant will help pay for extra offerings from best-selling books and audiobooks to digital video discs and portable DVD players.

“With advice that people 65 and older remain at home, many of them who normally visit the library on a regular basis are feeling isolated and alone,” said Senior Outreach Librarian Dixie Huff. “This includes residents of our senior living communities that are required by public health orders to quarantine residents in their facilities,” Dixie said.

For more information regarding the Loveland Public Library, visit: https://lovelandpubliclibrary.org