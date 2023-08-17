Livermore Community Hall Celebrates Improvements

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Livermore Community Hall received an Immediate Needs Grant from Larimer County Commissioners in 2022. The purpose of the grant is to bring the historic building up to ADA standards as best as possible.
General Contractor, Thunderpup from Fort Collins.
- A lift has been installed
- Restrooms have been improved
- Furnaces have been relocated
- Electrical wiring has been improved
Thanks to the many people who purchased engraved bricks, they have fresh paint, a new ceiling in the basement, plus a new outstanding gate.
The Livermore Community Hall is now the community hub for emergencies.
Their celebration is on August 19 at 12 pm.
For more information visit livermorecommunityclub.org.
