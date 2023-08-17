Livermore Community Hall Celebrates Improvements

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Livermore Community Hall received an Immediate Needs Grant from Larimer County Commissioners in 2022. The purpose of the grant is to bring the historic building up to ADA standards as best as possible.

General Contractor, Thunderpup from Fort Collins.

A lift has been installed

Restrooms have been improved

Furnaces have been relocated

Electrical wiring has been improved

Thanks to the many people who purchased engraved bricks, they have fresh paint, a new ceiling in the basement, plus a new outstanding gate.

The Livermore Community Hall is now the community hub for emergencies.

Their celebration is on August 19 at 12 pm.