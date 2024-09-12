Longest Dui Enforcement Period of the Year Begins

Statewide — With the arrival of fall and seasonal festivities, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding Coloradans to always arrange a sober ride home. From Sept. 12 to Oct. 23, CDOT will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 68 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe. This is the longest DUI enforcement period of the year, spanning 41 days. To encourage football fans to choose a sober ride home, CDOT will be distributing Uber credits during the Denver Broncos’ first home game at Empower Field on Sunday, Sept. 15, in partnership with AAA Colorado. CDOT is urging all motorists to take responsibility for their actions and make a plan to get home safely this fall. In 2023, there were a total of 16,561 DUI arrests in Colorado, 17.2% of which occurred in September and October. The only way to avoid a DUI and prevent impaired driving-related crashes is to drive sober. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or cannabis poses significant risks to everyone on the road,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It’s crucial to remember that impaired driving can have tragic consequences. Staying sober behind the wheel is not just a legal obligation — it’s a shared responsibility to keep our roads safe for all motorists. Make the right decision and choose a sober ride; you could save a life.” Last year’s Fall Festivals enforcement period concluded with 1,381 reported DUI arrests. Beyond the legal repercussions, impaired driving poses safety risks and can have devastating consequences. Colorado lost 227 lives due to impaired driving last year, accounting for nearly 32% of all traffic fatalities in 2023. Even if you think you’re okay to drive, it’s always better to find a sober ride than risk a DUI or worse. Safe alternatives include rideshare services, taxis, public transit or a designated sober driver. “Impaired driving remains a serious crime on our roads, and this heightened enforcement effort aims to prevent crashes and save lives,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Remember, impaired driving is dangerous, illegal and always unacceptable. Planning a sober ride home is the easiest way to ensure the safety of yourself and others.” Penalties for driving under the influence can include hefty fines, license suspension and even jail time. According to NoDUIColorado.org, first-time DUI offenders rack up an average cost of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time dealing with the consequences in addition to any criminal fines: Increased auto insurance: $3,600

Ignition interlock service: $2,172

Alcohol/drug treatment & education: $1,000

Defense attorney: $3,650

Arrest, court & legal fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV fees: $773 Preliminary data shows that the recent Labor Day Crackdown DUI enforcement period concluded with 306 arrests across 86 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Colorado Springs Police Department (32), Thornton Police Department (25) and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (20). Following Fall Festivals, the next DUI enforcement period will be Halloween Weekend from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4. For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety/data-analysis/ fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/ traffic-safety-reporting- portal.