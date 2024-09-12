Legal Experts Rank Colorado as Second Most Dangerous State

Legal experts at Simmrin Law Group examined crime statistics from the FBI and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), assigning weight across ten critical crime types to identify ten safest and most dangerous states, offering a clear snapshot of national safety landscapes.

Colorado , the second most dangerous state with a score of 49.2 , has the second-highest larceny/theft rate of 2087.6 per 100,000.

New Mexico is identified as the most dangerous state , scoring only 40. It struggles with the highest kidnapping at 63.9, vandalism at 1226, and sex offense rate at 129.4 per 100,000 residents.

Colorado , the second most dangerous state with a score of 49.2 , has the second-highest larceny/theft rate of 2087.6 per 100,000.

Pennsylvania is third from the bottom, marked by a score of 52.8 and challenged by the highest homicide rate of 25.2 per 100,000.

10 Most Dangerous States in America

Rank State Safety Score 1 New Mexico 40 2 Colorado 49.2 3 Pennsylvania 52.8 4 Nevada 54.2 5 Tennessee 56.3 6 Arkansas 56.7 7 Oklahoma 57.1 8 Washington 59.6 9 South Carolina 59.8 10 Louisiana 59.9

1. New Mexico

Safety Score: 40

The most dangerous state is New Mexico, with a safety score of 40, topping concerns with the highest assault rate at 1979.7 and a notable motor vehicle theft rate at 569.1 per 100,000.

2, Colorado

Safety Score: 49.2

At second is Colorado, with a safety score of 49.2, impacted by an assault rate of 1053.1 and the highest extortion/blackmail rate at 15.4 per 100,000.

3. Pennsylvania

Safety Score: 52.8

Pennsylvania, scores 52.8 as the third most dangerous state in America, facing a high homicide rate of 25.2 and a robbery rate of 178.8 per 100,000, indicating significant safety challenges.

4. Nevada

Safety Score: 54.2

Nevada, America’s fourth most dangerous state, with a score of 54.2, highlights issues with assault offenses at 1970.8 and a high motor vehicle theft rate of 437.8 per 100,000.

5. Tennessee

Safety Score: 56.3

At fifth, Tennessee’s safety score of 56.3 is overshadowed by an assault rate of 1978.3 and urgent concerns in kidnapping/abduction at 30.8 per 100,000.

6. Arkansas

Safety Score: 56.7

Arkansas, scoring 56.7, was named the sixth most dangerous state, battling high crime rates, particularly in assault at 2137 per 100,000, while showing some positive signs in lower extortion/blackmail rates.

7. Oklahoma

Safety Score: 57.1

Oklahoma at seventh, has a score of 57.1, confronting safety issues with a burglary rate of 516.2 and an assault rate of 1421.8 per 100,000.

8. Washington

Safety Score: 59.6

As the eighth most dangerous state, Washington’s efforts to improve safety, scoring 59.6, are challenged by a high larceny/theft rate of 2133.6 per 100,000.

9. South Carolina

Safety Score: 59.8

South Carolina, scoring 59.8 at the ninth spot, grappling with an assault rate of 1715.2 and a high homicide rate of 11.8 per 100,000.

10. Louisiana

Safety Score: 59.9

The tenth most dangerous state rank was given to Louisiana with a score of 59.9. The state combines vibrant culture with safety efforts against a backdrop of a high homicide rate of 14.4 and significant larceny/theft at 1646.9 per 100,000.

To access the full ranking, detailed analysis, and methodology, go to simmrinlawgroup.com.