Legal Experts Rank Colorado as Second Most Dangerous State

Legal experts at Simmrin Law Group examined crime statistics from the FBI and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), assigning weight across ten critical crime types to identify ten safest and most dangerous states, offering a clear snapshot of national safety landscapes.
Colorado, the second most dangerous state with a score of 49.2, has the second-highest larceny/theft rate of 2087.6 per 100,000.
New Mexico is identified as the most dangerous state, scoring only 40. It struggles with the highest kidnapping at 63.9, vandalism at 1226, and sex offense rate at 129.4 per 100,000 residents.
Pennsylvania is third from the bottom, marked by a score of 52.8 and challenged by the highest homicide rate of 25.2 per 100,000.
10 Most Dangerous States in America
|Rank
|State
|Safety Score
|1
|New Mexico
|40
|2
|Colorado
|49.2
|3
|Pennsylvania
|52.8
|4
|Nevada
|54.2
|5
|Tennessee
|56.3
|6
|Arkansas
|56.7
|7
|Oklahoma
|57.1
|8
|Washington
|59.6
|9
|South Carolina
|59.8
|10
|Louisiana
|59.9
1. New Mexico
Safety Score: 40
The most dangerous state is New Mexico, with a safety score of 40, topping concerns with the highest assault rate at 1979.7 and a notable motor vehicle theft rate at 569.1 per 100,000.
2, Colorado
Safety Score: 49.2
At second is Colorado, with a safety score of 49.2, impacted by an assault rate of 1053.1 and the highest extortion/blackmail rate at 15.4 per 100,000.
3. Pennsylvania
Safety Score: 52.8
Pennsylvania, scores 52.8 as the third most dangerous state in America, facing a high homicide rate of 25.2 and a robbery rate of 178.8 per 100,000, indicating significant safety challenges.
4. Nevada
Safety Score: 54.2
Nevada, America’s fourth most dangerous state, with a score of 54.2, highlights issues with assault offenses at 1970.8 and a high motor vehicle theft rate of 437.8 per 100,000.
5. Tennessee
Safety Score: 56.3
At fifth, Tennessee’s safety score of 56.3 is overshadowed by an assault rate of 1978.3 and urgent concerns in kidnapping/abduction at 30.8 per 100,000.
6. Arkansas
Safety Score: 56.7
Arkansas, scoring 56.7, was named the sixth most dangerous state, battling high crime rates, particularly in assault at 2137 per 100,000, while showing some positive signs in lower extortion/blackmail rates.
7. Oklahoma
Safety Score: 57.1
Oklahoma at seventh, has a score of 57.1, confronting safety issues with a burglary rate of 516.2 and an assault rate of 1421.8 per 100,000.
8. Washington
Safety Score: 59.6
As the eighth most dangerous state, Washington’s efforts to improve safety, scoring 59.6, are challenged by a high larceny/theft rate of 2133.6 per 100,000.
9. South Carolina
Safety Score: 59.8
South Carolina, scoring 59.8 at the ninth spot, grappling with an assault rate of 1715.2 and a high homicide rate of 11.8 per 100,000.
10. Louisiana
Safety Score: 59.9
The tenth most dangerous state rank was given to Louisiana with a score of 59.9. The state combines vibrant culture with safety efforts against a backdrop of a high homicide rate of 14.4 and significant larceny/theft at 1646.9 per 100,000.
To access the full ranking, detailed analysis, and methodology, go to simmrinlawgroup.com.
