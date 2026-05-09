Loveland Fire Crews Stop Kitchen Fire Quickly

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Rapid response prevents spread, no injuries reported

A fast-moving response from multiple Northern Colorado agencies helped contain a kitchen fire in Loveland late Friday morning, preventing further damage and keeping residents safe.

Community Message

Firefighters with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Garfield Avenue after a 911 call reported a kitchen fire. Crews arrived within minutes, joined by Thompson Valley EMS, Loveland Police Department, and Berthoud Fire Protection District.

The coordinated effort allowed responders to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread beyond the kitchen. No injuries were reported among residents or emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Fire officials are reminding residents across Northern Colorado to stay attentive while cooking—one of the leading causes of home fires—and to ensure smoke alarms are installed and functioning throughout the home.

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Attribution: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority