Northern Colorado Rattlesnake Mega Den Awakens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Scientists say hundreds of prairie rattlesnakes are emerging again this spring in a secret Northern Colorado den now drawing worldwide attention

A massive prairie rattlesnake den hidden somewhere in Northern Colorado is active again for the 2026 season, with livestream cameras capturing hundreds of snakes emerging from winter brumation as warmer temperatures spread across the Front Range. Researchers behind Project RattleCam say the site has become one of the most closely watched rattlesnake studies in the world.

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The livestream, which returned this spring, shows prairie rattlesnakes basking in the sun, shedding skin, and gathering around a communal rookery where pregnant females spend the summer preparing to give birth. Scientists say the exact location remains undisclosed to protect both the snakes and the habitat.

Project RattleCam describes the Colorado site as a “Prairie Rattlesnake rookery (MegaDen)” where “hundreds of snakes overwinter, shed their skins, and bask in the sun.” The organization also notes that “dozens of pregnant snakes spend the summer here preparing to give birth and care for their babies.”

The renewed activity comes as Colorado wildlife officials are warning residents across the Front Range that rattlesnake encounters are increasing during the warmer months. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says prairie rattlesnakes typically emerge in late March and April before migrating away from their dens in search of food and sun-warmed ground.

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Wildlife experts stress that rattlesnakes are generally defensive rather than aggressive. Colorado Parks and Wildlife states that rattlesnakes are “usually very forgiving” and try to avoid people whenever possible.

Researchers involved with the project hope the livestream helps reshape public perception of rattlesnakes, which are often misunderstood. Previous Project RattleCam interviews described the snakes as surprisingly social animals that gather, share body heat, and even exhibit maternal behavior toward newborn snakes.

The project has drawn millions of online views since launching and has become an unexpected wildlife phenomenon. Viewers regularly tune in to watch the snakes interact, track individually named rattlesnakes, and observe birthing behavior later in the summer.

For Northern Colorado residents heading outdoors this spring and summer, wildlife officials recommend extra caution on trails, near rock outcroppings, and in tall grass areas where snakes may be basking in the sun.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and outdoor experts recommend these rattlesnake safety tips:

Stay on established trails when hiking

Watch where you place your hands and feet

Avoid stepping over logs or rocks without looking first

Wear boots and long pants in a snake habitat

Keep dogs leashed on trails

Do not use headphones that block outdoor sounds

Never attempt to touch, move, or kill a rattlesnake

If a person or pet is bitten, experts say immediate medical or veterinary attention is critical.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises anyone bitten by a rattlesnake to call 911 immediately. Experts also warn against outdated myths such as cutting the wound, sucking out venom, or applying ice.

Veterinarians also caution that dogs are especially vulnerable because they are naturally curious and often encounter snakes nose-first. Pet owners are encouraged to keep dogs leashed in rattlesnake country and seek emergency veterinary care immediately after any suspected bite.

The Colorado livestream is expected to remain active throughout the summer as researchers continue to monitor the den and document births later in the season.

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Sources: Project RattleCam, Colorado Parks and Wildlife