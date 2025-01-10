Loveland Man Arrested for December Bank Robbery Attempt

Loveland, CO – Authorities have apprehended Garland Jay Coblentz, a 59-year-old Loveland resident, in connection with the attempted robbery of First National Bank on December 17, 2024.

The Loveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division developed probable cause for Coblentz’s arrest, leading to an official warrant issued on January 3, 2025. Following a coordinated effort, the department’s Criminal Impact Unit, in partnership with the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Coblentz on January 8.

The incident occurred at First National Bank, located at 750 N. Lincoln Avenue, and sparked an intensive investigation that relied on both community tips and interagency collaboration. Law enforcement emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving this successful outcome.

Coblentz is now being held without bond in the Gunnison County Jail. He faces one charge of Attempted Robbery, a Class 5 felony under Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S. 18-4-301).

Community Involvement Appreciated

The Loveland Police Department expressed gratitude to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in ensuring the arrest operation was safe and efficient.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information about this case to come forward. Tips can be submitted through the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or anonymously via Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

For those interested in obtaining the booking photo or further details, contact the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office Records Department.

Stay tuned to NorthFortyNews.com for updates on this developing story and other local news that matters to Northern Colorado.