Loveland Man Arrested in Child Sexual Abuse Investigation: Police Seek Additional Information

In a case that has drawn attention in Northern Colorado, the Loveland Police Department announced the arrest of Shawn Sanchez, 56, in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation. The arrest was made on December 10, 2024, in Weld County following allegations disclosed by a juvenile victim.

Sanchez faces multiple felony charges, including:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, involving a pattern of abuse (Class 3 felony).

Sexual assault on a child, involving a pattern of abuse (Class 3 felony).

Promotion of obscenity to a minor (Class 6 felony).

Aggravated sex offense with a sentence enhancement.

Initially booked into the Weld County Jail, Sanchez has since been extradited to the Larimer County Jail, where Magistrate Esser set bond at $250,000 cash.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information related to this case or other incidents involving Sanchez is urged to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

The Loveland Police Department emphasizes that charges are accusations, and Sanchez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For Northern Colorado residents, this case underscores the importance of community vigilance and the resources available to report suspicious activities or provide tips.