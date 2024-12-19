Northern Colorado First Responders to Save Lives with Pre-Hospital Whole Blood Transfusions

Northern Colorado residents now have access to a cutting-edge emergency treatment that could dramatically increase survival rates in severe trauma cases. UCHealth and Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services (TVEMS) have teamed up to launch one of Colorado’s first pre-hospital whole blood programs, covering Larimer and Weld counties.

A Life-Saving Shift in Emergency Care

Historically, first responders used IV fluids to stabilize patients in hemorrhagic shock. Now, paramedics from UCHealth and TVEMS can deliver whole blood transfusions directly at the scene of an emergency. Whole blood includes red blood cells, platelets, and plasma—all vital for treating significant blood loss. Studies show this innovative approach can boost survival rates by as much as 60% when administered promptly.

“This program is going to save lives,” said Dr. Tyler Vaughn, UCHealth emergency medicine physician and medical director of UCHealth EMS. “Blood products allow our paramedics to save patients who previously wouldn’t have survived to definitive care.”

The program spans approximately 3,450 square miles and serves a population of over 550,000. It builds on the success of a similar initiative in Colorado Springs, where more than 30 lives were saved in the first 100 days.

A Unified Effort Across Northern Colorado

By partnering, UCHealth EMS and TVEMS have equipped supervisor paramedic units with temperature-controlled transport coolers for whole blood. These units are dispatched to emergencies requiring immediate transfusion, giving patients the best chance of survival when time is critical.

“Through our partnership with UCHealth, we are ensuring northern Colorado communities receive the most advanced out-of-hospital care,” said TVEMS Chief James Robinson. “We are proud to be among the first EMS agencies in Colorado to bring whole blood to our patients.”

The Role of Blood Donors

This lifesaving program relies on volunteer blood donors. UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center, which supplies the whole blood, is calling for new donors of all blood types to meet increased demand.

“This program is only possible because of our selfless donors,” said Anna Johnson, manager of the blood center. “We need even more people to roll up their sleeves and help.”

To donate blood at centers in Greeley, Loveland, Fort Collins, or mobile clinics, visit UCHealth Blood Donation or call 970-495-8965.

About the Organizations

Thompson Valley EMS serves Loveland, Berthoud, and surrounding areas, offering advanced life support and community health initiatives. UCHealth, with 33,000 employees and 14 hospitals, leads the Rocky Mountain West in medical innovation, providing unmatched care and community benefits.

With this groundbreaking program, Northern Colorado first responders are setting a new standard for trauma care, offering hope to patients when every second counts.