Loveland Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting Near Taft Avenue and 57th Street

Loveland, CO – A road rage incident escalated into gunfire in Loveland on Friday, December 27, 2024, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement. The Loveland Police Department reported that a firearm was discharged during a dispute between two motorists traveling north on Taft Avenue, near 57th Street.

Multiple rounds struck the victim’s vehicle, but no injuries were reported. The suspected shooter, identified as 23-year-old Brice Carey, allegedly fled the scene toward Fort Collins after the incident.

Police temporarily closed the roadway to collect evidence, and detectives, with support from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, quickly identified Carey and his vehicle. Authorities monitored his residence before arresting him and establishing probable cause.

Carey was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several felony charges, including:

Second-Degree Murder (Heat of Passion)

(Heat of Passion) Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class Three Felony

Menacing with a Firearm

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Details regarding bail were not available at the time of publication. The Loveland Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact their Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Community Reminder

While no injuries occurred, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of escalating road rage. Drivers are encouraged to remain calm and prioritize safety on Northern Colorado’s busy roads.

The listed charges are accusations, and Carey is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.