Behind the Bars: Encore Presentation Highlights Transformative Art from Larimer County Jail Inmates

Art has the power to heal, inspire, and connect – even within the walls of the Larimer County Jail. Due to overwhelming interest in the initial presentation, the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures will host an encore of Behind the Bars: The Stories of Inmate Artists on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1-2:30 p.m. This compelling event sheds light on the artistic journeys of local inmates through the Larimer County Jail Art Project.

Clint Burkholder, Larimer County Programs Specialist and the driving force behind the initiative, will share the stories of incarcerated individuals who’ve discovered creative expression through drawing, painting, and other artistic endeavors.

“The Art Project at the Larimer County Jail offers more than just a creative outlet,” Burkholder explained. “It fosters emotional release and self-expression, promoting mental well-being. I’ve witnessed incredible personal transformations in the inmates who participate.”

A Growing Canvas of Hope

Launched in early 2024, the Larimer County Jail Art Project began with modest ambitions: Burkholder aimed to engage three to five inmates in painting projects to enhance the jail’s program room. However, the project quickly gained momentum, with over 60 inmates contributing artwork by September 2024.

Their creativity is now on display at the Global Village Museum’s Hall Gallery in Inmate Art from Larimer County Jail. Running through Jan. 25, the exhibit features rotating pieces to showcase as much of the inmates’ work as possible.

“Many of the participating artists are hesitant to share their creations,” Burkholder noted. “Having experienced rejection in so many areas of life, they are understandably reluctant. Displaying their art publicly is a bold and meaningful step in their personal growth.”

Admission and Support

Admission to the Jan. 25 program is free, but donations are encouraged to help fund art supplies and materials for the project. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to make reservations at globalvillagemuseum.org.

The museum, located at 200 West Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional details, call 970-221-4600.

Beyond the Bars

The Global Village Museum’s mission to foster international and cultural connections resonates through this local initiative. By providing inmates with a platform to showcase their talent, the museum bridges divides, offering a glimpse into the transformative power of art—even in the most unexpected places.

Don’t miss this encore presentation of Behind the Bars, where Northern Colorado’s creative spirit shines brightly, proving that art truly has no boundaries.