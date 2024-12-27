Loveland Police Launch Photo Speed and Red-Light Enforcement

In an effort to curb speeding and improve traffic safety, the Loveland Police Department (LPD) is introducing photo speed and red-light enforcement measures starting January 15, 2025. These advanced systems aim to address traffic violations in areas identified as high-risk for accidents, providing a technological edge to enforcement.

New Safety Measures Coming to Loveland

Mobile photo radar enforcement will soon be deployed in qualifying areas to deter excessive speeding, while red-light cameras will be installed at key intersections across Loveland. Initial red-light enforcement locations include:

E. Eisenhower Blvd. at Boise Avenue

W. 1st Street at Taft Avenue

N. Garfield Avenue at E. 57th Street

The locations were chosen through collaboration between the LPD and the city’s Traffic Operations Department. Factors such as traffic volume, collision and injury data, recurring complaints, and the challenges of in-person enforcement played a role in the selection.

How the Program Works

Once operational, red-light cameras will document violations that are later reviewed by LPD staff. Drivers caught running red lights will receive a civil infraction citation, resulting in a $75 fine with no points added to their driver’s license.

Mobile photo radar systems, which will operate in school zones, construction areas, residential neighborhoods, and near municipal parks, will address speeding violations with fines of $40. These efforts focus on areas prone to collisions and frequent speeding complaints.

Violations captured by either system will first generate a warning during a 30-day grace period starting January 15. After this period, citations with fines will be mailed to vehicle owners, who will have the option to pay or dispute the charges in court.

Why It Matters for Loveland

Both programs aim to address two critical issues: speeding and red-light violations, which are leading contributors to accidents and near-misses. By leveraging technology, LPD seeks to enhance road safety for all residents and visitors in Loveland.

“The addition of these tools helps us address violations that are otherwise difficult to enforce in person,” LPD stated in a press release. “Reducing excessive speeding and red-light violations will make our streets safer for everyone.”

Stay Updated

LPD will continue to provide updates as the systems roll out. For more information on the program and traffic safety in Loveland, visit the Loveland Police Department’s website.

Have feedback about speeding or red-light concerns in your neighborhood? Residents are encouraged to share their input with LPD as the program evolves.

Make sure to drive cautiously and stay informed about these new measures to avoid citations—and to contribute to safer streets for Northern Colorado.