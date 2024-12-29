Loveland Public Library Announces New Hours and Service Changes for 2025

Starting January 2, 2025, the Loveland Public Library will adjust its hours and services due to ongoing budget and staffing challenges. These changes reflect a citywide effort to address a multi-million-dollar annual revenue shortfall and maintain essential operations.
New Library Hours
The updated schedule provides limited access to library resources:
- Monday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Service Adjustments
Several popular services will no longer be offered or will incur new fees:
- Printing and Copying: Free printing and copying will be discontinued. Patrons can print using a debit or credit card, with charges of $0.10 per black-and-white page and $0.50 per color page.
- Discontinued Services:
- Prospector Interlibrary Loan
- WiFi Hotspot Checkout
- Poster and 3-D Printing
- Computer Classes
- Kanopy Movie Streaming
Community Impact
The Loveland Public Library has long been a vital resource for Northern Colorado residents, offering programs and services that foster learning and connection. While these reductions reflect the city’s financial constraints, the library remains committed to supporting the community with its core offerings.
“We understand these changes may significantly impact how you use the library,” library representatives stated. “We deeply appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.”
Looking Ahead
Despite the setbacks, the library continues to provide access to books, digital resources, and programs that inspire and engage residents. Community members are encouraged to support the library by utilizing its services and advocating for its future.
For more information about the changes, visit the Loveland Public Library website or stop by during the new operating hours.
