Paint, Play, Inspire: Pianos About Town Seeks New Artists and Piano Donations in 2025

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The iconic Pianos About Town program, a beloved fusion of public art and music in Fort Collins, is on the hunt for fresh talent and piano donations for its 2025 season. This unique initiative invites artists of all backgrounds to transform pianos into stunning works of art while offering the public a chance to enjoy both the creative process and spontaneous musical expression around town.

Call for Artists: A Canvas with Keys

Pianos About Town is seeking diverse artists and concepts, with a focus on emerging talent and innovative designs. Selected artists will receive a $1,000 honorarium for their work. To apply, artists or teams must submit a letter of intent along with a concept rendering by Feb. 19, 2025, before 4 p.m. MST. Applications are reviewed and selected by the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places committee.

The program encourages artists to attend two optional virtual sessions for guidance:

Virtual Presentation and Q&A:

Date: Jan. 29, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Learn about the application process and participate in a live Q&A with program staff.

Date: Feb. 12, 2–6:30 p.m. (by appointment)

Get personalized feedback and recommendations to enhance your application.

For more details and to apply, visit fcgov.com/art-calls.

Donate a Piano, Inspire a Community

The program also relies on community-donated pianos, which serve as the “canvas” for these artistic transformations. If you own a full-size upright piano in good working condition (at least 48 inches tall), consider donating it to this program. Professional movers will collect qualifying pianos free of charge in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington, and nearby areas.

To donate, email a photo of the piano to Liz Good, Visual Arts Coordinator for the City of Fort Collins, at [email protected] or call (970) 416-2646.

About Pianos About Town

Since its inception in 2010, Pianos About Town has brought art, music, and community spirit to the streets of Fort Collins. Modeled after similar projects, including a global initiative by British artist Luke Jerram and Denver’s 16th Street Mall installation, the program has become a local treasure. It provides paid opportunities for visual artists, enhances public spaces with vibrant artwork, and creates moments of joy through impromptu music performances.

A collaboration among the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Bohemian Foundation, Pianos About Town continues to enrich the cultural landscape of Northern Colorado.

Follow the journey of these musical masterpieces on Facebook and Instagram for updates, artist highlights, and more.

Whether you’re an artist ready to make your mark, a piano owner with an instrument to share, or simply a fan of the arts, Pianos About Town invites you to join in the celebration of creativity and community.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/pianos.