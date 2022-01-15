Loveland Set to Kick Off Multi-Year Garfield Harrison Storm Drainage Improvements Project

Road and Sidewalk Closures Expected This Month

The City of Loveland will begin Phase 1 of the Garfield Harrison Storm Drainage Improvements Project the week of January 17.

This four-year project is designed to implement several improvements to infrastructure in the area including:

Replacing and upgrading existing stormwater infrastructure to address existing drainage issues and meet current stormwater standards.

Installing 18- to 60-inch diameter storm sewer pipes.

Replacing existing waterlines and valves to address aging infrastructure.

Replacing pavement including asphalt patching, milling, overlays, or full street reconstruction where project components are installed.

Rehabilitating and replacing concrete as well as adding necessary ADA improvements.

Providing stormwater quality treatment measures within the stormwater system.

“This important work has many benefits to the public. Local street flooding will decrease, and we can also better clean the stormwater going into our waterways like the Big Thompson Canyon. The quality of the water distribution system will be improved greatly and lead to fewer leaks,” said Eric Lessard, City of Loveland civil engineer. “On the surface, the public will benefit from updated curbs, gutters, resurfaced streets and ADA improvements such as handicap accessible ramps on the sidewalks.”

The project will occur in four separate phases with approximately one phase completed per year. Phase 1 will include sidewalk and road closures for a portion of W. 1st Street from N. Taft Avenue to Cleveland Avenue. River’s Edge Natural Area and Centennial Park will remain open to local traffic.

Detours will be in place through the duration of Phase 1, but travelers should be prepared for delays. Eastbound detours will direct traffic south on S. Taft Ave. to Highway 402 (14th Street SW) and north on Lincoln Ave. to 1st Street. Westbound detours from W. 1st Street, will take N. Lincoln Ave., to US Highway 34 to back down N. Taft Ave to 1st Street. (See the map below.)

The City has selected Connell Resources as the project contractor and ICON Engineering for project design. Typical working hours will be Monday through Friday from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Night and weekend work will be occasional and announced in advance.

The total project budget is approximately $18 million and will be funded by the Stormwater, Water, and Power Enterprise Funds. This project is part of the Stormwater Master Plan as well as the Water and Power Capital Improvement Program.

Additional project details including detour maps, images, and other project updates, can be found at letstalkloveland.org/garfieldharrisonproject. Residents who wish to sign up for weekly project updates, receive the latest information, or contact the project team should email garfieldharrisonstormdrain@gmail.com or call the project hotline at 970.716.5155. If you see water line emergencies, please call 970.962.3456.