Major Bridge Replacement Project Begins in South Weld County – What Drivers Need to Know

WELD COUNTY, CO – A critical bridge replacement project is set to begin in South Weld County, impacting commuters southwest of Platteville and northeast of Firestone. Starting February 26, 2025, Bridge 17/28A on Weld County Road (WCR) 17 between WCR 28 and Colorado Highway 66 will be closed for approximately three and a half months as crews work to replace the aging structure. The project, led by the Weld County Department of Public Works, is expected to be completed by June 13, 2025.

Drivers can view detour routes and real-time updates on the Weld County Road Advisory Map.

Why the Bridge Replacement Is Necessary

Originally built in 1966, the bridge has deteriorated over time, with significant cracks in both its substructure and superstructure—components essential for supporting traffic loads. The National Bridge Inventory currently rates the bridge’s sufficiency at 57%, just above the 50% threshold where Public Works prioritizes replacements.

“Approximately 7.5% of bridges nationwide are classified as structurally deficient, while Weld County keeps that number closer to 5% due to ongoing maintenance,” said Duane Naibauer, Deputy Director of the Weld County Department of Public Works. “Replacing this bridge is essential for safety and efficiency, ensuring it continues serving the community for decades.”

What’s Changing?

The bridge will be widened from 25 feet to 32 feet to accommodate traffic better.

from to accommodate traffic better. The driving surface will be repaved for a smoother ride.

will be for a smoother ride. A leaking irrigation tube on the south side will be replaced .

on the south side will be . The bridge’s alignment over the waterway will be improved to prevent future erosion and structural issues.

Although the average daily traffic on the bridge is currently 92 vehicles, 45% of that is truck traffic—a number expected to increase as Weld County continues to grow.

Commitment to Safe and Reliable Infrastructure

“Just as we maintain county roads, our bridges are equally important,” said Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner Chair. “This project will ensure the bridge remains safe and efficient for years to come.”

The Weld County Department of Public Works manages an extensive transportation network, including 2,864 miles of road. In 2024 alone, Public Works:

Rebuilt two bridges

Redesigned five bridge decks

Repaired four bridge guardrails

Completed routine road grading, paving, and culvert replacements

Cleared snow and eliminated noxious weeds

With Weld County’s population and transportation needs growing, infrastructure projects like this are vital to ensuring safe travel throughout the region.

For live updates on this project and others, visit the Weld County Public Works Department.