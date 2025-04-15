Man Gets 156 Years for Firing 33 Rounds at Eaton Officers

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. – A Weld County man who opened fire on Eaton police officers responding to a domestic disturbance in 2021 has been sentenced to 156 years in prison, following his conviction on multiple attempted murder charges.

Levi Miller

Levi Miller, 34, was found guilty last week by a jury on eight felony counts, including:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder – after deliberation

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference

Two counts of first-degree assault

The charges stem from a harrowing encounter on September 24, 2021, when two Eaton officers responded to Miller’s residence for a domestic dispute. As officers arrived, Miller emerged armed with an MK47 rifle equipped with a 100-round drum and fired 33 shots at law enforcement.

The officers returned fire, striking Miller, who also hit a neighboring home eight times during the exchange. One bullet punctured a gas line, and seven others struck a wall behind which two young children were sleeping.

“These officers were simply doing their job that night by serving and protecting their community,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia. “The fact that any of these people can walk into the courtroom today is simply amazing.”

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the investigation. By November 2021, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke ruled the officers’ use of force legally justified.

At sentencing on April 9, 2025, Judge Audrey Galloway emphasized the danger Miller posed. “It’s astounding to me that you did not kill someone that day,” she said, addressing Miller directly.

Chief Deputy DA Pirraglia and Deputy DA Lacy Wells prosecuted the case on behalf of the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

For more updates from the Weld County DA’s Office, visit welddistrictattorney.com.