Windsor Hosts Spring Clean-Up Event May 9 and 10

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor residents, it’s time to clear the clutter! The Town of Windsor is hosting its annual Spring Clean-Up on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Services Campus, located at 922 N. 15th St.

This community event gives Windsor residents a chance to responsibly dispose of general waste, yard debris, and other unwanted items—just in time for spring.

Accepted materials include:

Household trash

Yard waste (branches, grass clippings, tree limbs up to 4” diameter)

Scrap metal

Tires (without rims)

Large household appliances (e.g., ovens, washers, grills)

Electronics and bicycles

Not accepted:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Mixed recycling

Hazardous waste (paint, oil, aerosol cans)

Propane tanks or gas cylinders

Wooden pallets

Refrigerators or anything containing freon

Commercial truck/ag tires

To participate, Windsor residents will need to bring their entry voucher, which will be included in the spring edition of Windsor Matters Magazine—hitting mailboxes by late April. That issue will also include a full list of accepted and unaccepted items.

For more information, visit the Town of Windsor’s official website.